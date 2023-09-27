Romania's Court of Auditors to hold closing conference for modernisation project

Romania's Court of Auditors (CCR) is holding today a closing conference for the CCR-Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) project for citizens, a project co-funded from the European Social Fund under operational programme administrative capacity 2014-2020 designed to modernise CCR, told Agerpres.

"In 2019, the Court of Auditors started an extensive process of institutional consolidation in order to stay relevant and respond as best as possible to the needs and interests of the citizen. Among the main achievements in these four years are the new audit methodologies developed in accordance with the international auditing standards, working on CCR organisational culture to support a new approach, as well as a new institutional development strategy for 2023-2027," CCR reports.

At the closing conference, the objectives and results of the project will be presented, with emphasis on the sustainability of a significant organisational transformation, both within the court and in the relationship with its key stakeholders.

According to organisers, attending the event will be Chairman of the Romanian Court of Auditors Mihai Busuioc; Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu; Senate Deputy Chair Virgil Guran; interim Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis, and World Bank's Practice Manager for Governance, Public Sector and Financial Management in the Europe and Central Asia region Fabian Seiderer.

Also attending will be Finance Minister Marcel Bolos; Deputy Chair of the Dutch Court of Auditors Barbara Joziasse; World Bank senior financial management specialist Arun Manuja, and First Chairman of the French Cort of Auditors Pierre Moscovic.