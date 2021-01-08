Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,841; tests performed in last 24 hours: 31,592

As many as 4,841 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were reported in the last 24 hours, following 31,592 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 663,799 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 595,007 people were declared cured.Nationwide, 4,973,508 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 31,592 were performed in the last 24 hours, 18,834 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,758 upon request.Also, since the previous GCS daily reporting, the results of 7,797 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitteduntil Friday were added.