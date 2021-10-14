Coronavirus Update: 303 deaths, 16383 new cases, 2119 fines

303 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24hrs; three young woman among them

A number of 303 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday.

A death prior to the reference interval, which occurred in September this year, in Brasov County, was also reported.

According to GCS, there were 149 men and 155 women infected with COVID, who died.

Of the 304 deaths, one was recorded in the age category 10 - 19 years, two in the age category 20 - 29 years, three in the age category 30 - 39 years, 15 in the age category 40 - 49 years, 28 in the age category 50 - 59 years, 68 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 110 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 77 in the age category over 80 years.

Among those infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died are three young women, unvaccinated and with comorbidities, one 18-year-old from Iasi, another 21-year-old from Galati County and a 29-year-old from Harghita County.

According to the GCS, 279 deaths were reported in patients with comorbidities, 13 deceased patients had no associated diseases, and 12 comorbidities have not been reported to date for 12 deceased patients.

Out of a total of 304 patients who died, 280 were unvaccinated and 24 were vaccinated. The 24 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 48 to 87 years. All vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 40,765 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 16,383; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 68,000

As many as 16,383 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 68,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,414,647 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,210,494 were declared cured.

To date, 9,927,207 RT-PCR tests and 3,794,145 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 26,171 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,320 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,851 on request) and 41,674 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,434 people were reconfirmed positive.

2,119 fines in the last 24 hours; three criminal cases drawn up

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 2,119 fines totaling 307,378 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Strategic Communication Group on Thursday.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, three criminal files were drawn up.

Violations of the sanitary protection norms can be notified to TELVERDE 0800.800.165, operationalized by the Ministry of Interior, the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for verification.

1,727 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 39 children

As many as 17,610 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 440 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,727 patients, including 39 children, are in intensive care.

In Romania, 122,331 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 16,153 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,649 people are in quarantine at home and 188 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 862 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line, and 690 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free CPOVID-19 information line.