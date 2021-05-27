Romania's DefMin Ciuca to attend informal meeting of EU defence ministers

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca will participate, May 27-28, in an informal meeting of the European Union defence ministers in Lisbon, Portugal, according to Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN), agerpres reports.

According to MapN, the event will begin on May 27 in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with a working dinner on the latest developments in the EU-NATO partnership in the light of the reflection processes conducted by the two organisations - Strategic Compass and NATO 2030. Talks will also focus on the upcoming anniversary of the 2016 EU-NATO Warsaw Joint Declaration.

The main topics on Friday's agenda include the Strategic Compass, with emphasis on the capabilities pillar as well as the EU-Africa Partnership for Peace and Security. Also in attendance will be representatives of African regional organisations as well as the UN.