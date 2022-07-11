Romania's delegation, with 8 athletes, arrives in US for World Championships in Eugene

The Romanian delegation, which boarded a plane bound for the USA on Monday morning, for Eugene, a town in the state of Oregon, host of the 2022 World Athletics Championships (July 15-24), includes eight athletes, four girls and four boys, announced the Romanian Athletics Federation.

Bianca Florentina Ghelber (hammer throw), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Ana Veronica Rodean (20 km march), Mihaela Acatrinei (20 km march), Andrei Rares Toader (weight throw), Alexandru Mihaita Novac (spear throw), Alin Alexandru Firfir (discus throw) and Marius Iulian Cocioran (35 km march) and the tricolor colours will appear at the 18th edition of the Outdoor World Championships, which were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Romanian delegation is led by Oana Pantelimon and also includes coaches Mihaela Melinte, Sorin Toader-Tirichita, Agachi Teodoru, Sergiu Mihai Mazaran, Mihai Gabriel Avram and physiotherapist Florian Nicolae.

1,972 athletes from 92 countries registered with the competition. The competitions take place at Hayward Field Stadium, University of Oregon.

The last edition of the World Outdoor Championships took place in 2019, in Doha.

AGERPRES.