Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta on Thursday advanced to the final of the men's 100m backstroke event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, coming in second in the semi-finals, at 49.81, agerpres reports.

Glinta was overtaken only by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (49.15).

In the heats on Thursday morning, Glinta, the bronze medalist in the men's 50m backstroke event on Wednesday, ranked ninth, clocking in at 51.08.The final is on Friday after-noon.