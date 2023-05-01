 
     
Romania's Irina Begu advances to quarterfinals at Mutua Madrid Open

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Monday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid - Mutua Madrid Open, with prizes worth 7,705,780 EUR, after defeating Russian Liudmila Samsonova, with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Irina Begu (aged 32, WTA's 35th) managed to secure the victory after one hour and 47 minutes.

Irina Begu, seed 31st, secured a cheque worth 161,525 EUR and 215 WTA points and, in the quarterfinals, she is to face off the winner between Paula Badosa (Spain, Seed No.26) and Maria Sakkari (Greece, Seed No.9). AGERPRES

