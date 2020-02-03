Romania's Paralympic champion Novak wins three medals at 2020 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships

Romania's first ever Paralympic champion Eduard Novak concluded the 2020 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton (Canada) with three medals, after having won a bronze medal in the Omnium - Cycle 4 event on Sunday.

Novak, who is the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, totalised 138 points after his performances in the men's time trial, 200m sprint, pursuit and scratch events. Slovakian Jozef Metelka ranked 1st with 158 points, followed by US Jason Macom with 140 points.

Eduard Novak (aged 43), multiple world and European para-cycling medallist, also scored a bronze medal on Thursday in the 1 km time trial - C 4 event and a silver one in the 4 km Individual Pursuit event on Saturday.

In the scratch event on Sunday (15 km, 60 rounds) Novak ranked 4th after Jozef Merelka (1st), Jason Macom (2nd) and Russian Sergei Pudov (3rd).

Last September, Novak won a bronze medal in the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Emmen (the Netherlands), in the time trial Cycle 4 event (31.2 km).

Novak won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Paralympics - Men's Individual Pursuit C4 track cycling event. He also has two silver medals won at the 2008 Summer Paralympics, in Beijing, in the Men's individual time trial LC 2 event and in 2012, in London, in the Men's time trial C4 road cycling event. AGERPRES