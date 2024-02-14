Romania's primary energy sources, down almost 3pct in 2023

Romania's primary energy sources decreased by 2.9% in 2023, y-o-y, while final commercial electricity consumption was down 4.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Between January 1 and December 31, 2023, the main primary energy sources totalled 32.898 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 979,000 toe y-o-y.

Domestic production amounted to 17.925 million toe, decreasing by 148,800 toe (-0.8%), y-o-y, and import was 14.973 million toe, down 830,200 toe (-5.3%).

In the previous year, electricity sources were 65.718 billion kWh, up 1.555 billion kWh y-o-y.

Thermal power plants generated 18.005 billion kWh, down 3.570 billion kWh (-16.5%). Hydropower plants generated 18.621 billion kWh (+31.4%) and nuclear power plants 11.191 billion kWh (+0.9%).

INS data reveal that in 2023, production from wind power plants totalled 7.625 billion kWh (+619.2 million kWh), and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations reached 1.659 billion kWh, down 113.4 million kWh.

Final electricity consumption in 2023 was 49.042 billion kWh, down 5.2% from 2022, while commercial electricity consumption decreased by 4.1%. In addition, public lighting decreased by 17.5% and household consumption decreased by 7.9%.

In terms of electricity export, official statistics show that it was 11.634 billion kWh in 2023 , up 4.309 billion kWh from 2022.

Technological self-consumption in networks and stations was 5.041 billion kWh, 87.2 million kWh lower, year-on-year.