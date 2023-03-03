Romania's Ruse loses singles' round of 16, but qualifies for doubles' semifinals at Monterrey Open

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse lost the quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey (Mexico) - Monterrey Open, with prizes worth 259,303 USD, however, she managed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles event, told Agerpres.

In women's singles, Ruse (aged 25, WTA's 160th), who came from qualifications, was surpassed by Belgian Elise Mertens (aged 27, WTA's 42nd), the 4th seed, with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, after two hours and 30 minutes of play.

Mertens also prevailed in the first two face offs with Ruse, in 2022, in the first round at Roland Garros, with 6-3, 6-1, and last month, in the quarterfinals in Doha, with 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The Romanian national will receive a cheque worth 3,920 USD and 48 WTA points for her performance in women's singles.

In women's doubles, Romanian-Hungarian duo Gabriela Ruse/Ana Bondar defeated Rosalie van der Hoek (Netherlands)/Fang-Hsien Wu (Taiwan) duo, the main seeds, with a score of 7-6 (7/1), 6-0, managing to secure the victory in just 68 minutes.

Ruse and her partner secured a cheque worth 4,020 USD and 110 WTA doubles points, and, in the semifinals, they are to face off Columbian pair Yuliana Lizarazo/Maria Paulina Perez Garcia.