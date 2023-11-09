Romania's Tourism Fair kicks off at Romexpo on November 9, holidays at prices up to 50 pct off

The autumn edition of Romania's Tourism Fair (TTR) will kick off on Thursday at Romexpo, where 107 companies from 11 countries will present for four days the most beautiful and affordable holidays and stays, as well as discounted tour packages even at half price.

"The event is 43 percent international, with companies from Austria, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Hungary. Travel agencies, tour operators, institutions promoting tourist areas in Romania and local and international tour organisers are participating," say the organisers.

TTR 2023 is dedicated both to families looking for all-inclusive or proximity holidays and to travel lovers venturing to exotic, faraway destinations. Visitors will find last-minute deals as well as early booking with extra facilities. Companies have prepared substantial discounts on packages purchased at the fair.

Travel enthusiasts can book their winter ski holidays in Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland or Italy with a discount of up to 30 percent. Those wishing to spend Valentine's Day and Christmas 2024 in cities such as Rome, Paris, Venice, Barcelona, Milan, London or Amsterdam can buy a city break at a discount of up to 40 percent.

"Agencies also have special offers for visitors who want to spend Christmas in Romania and are looking for festive packages with traditional meals and tourist activities included. But also for those who dream of getting home to Santa Claus and enjoying the magic of the holidays in Lapland. What's more, those who want to book their summer holidays early for next year can do so at Romania's Tourism Fair with a discount of up to 50 percent on the coast in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, Spain and even Italy. Discounts of up to 30 percent are also available for the most sought-after exotic destinations: Thailand, Bali, Zanzibar, Maldives, Mauritius, Kenya, Dubai, Miami, Cancun, and the Bahamas. Romania's Tourism Fair is a real attraction for those who are looking for the best travel tips and want to escape the stress of organising a holiday," reads the Romexpo press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Faculty of Business and Tourism of the University of Economic Studies in Bucharest (ASE) will also organise on Friday, November 10, at the fair, the conference "Family Tourism," dedicated to the specialist public.

Romania's Tourism Fair takes place in Pavilion B2 of the Romexpo Exhibition Centre from November 9 to 12, 2023. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the visiting hours are from 10:00 to 18:00 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 16:00.

The entrance fee is 15 RON.