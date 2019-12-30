Romania's unemployment rate stands at 2.98pct in November

The nationwide unemployment rate in November stagnated at 2.98 percent, but was 0.34 percentage points down YoY, according to data of the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

The total number of unemployed at the end of November stood at 259,388, by 651 persons more compared to the number recorded at the end of October.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 54,164 persons received benefits and 205,224 did not. The number of unemployed who collect benefits was by 2,897 higher from the previous month, whereas the number of those who don't collect such benefits was by 2,246 less from the same reference.

By residence, there were 80,555 jobless people in urban areas and 178,833 in rural areas at the end of November.

Most unemployed were in the 40 - 49 age bracket (69,287), followed by those aged over 55 (49,188), while unemployment was the lowest in the 25 - 29 age bracket (12,683).

A number of 37,527 unemployed was recorded in the under 25 age bracket, whereas in the 30 - 39 age bracket there were 44,943 and 45,760 in the 50 - 55 age bracket.

In terms of education level, the unemployed persons with no studies or with just primary education account for the highest share of the total number of ANOFM-registered unemployed (28.14 percent).

The unemployed persons with completed secondary school account for 25.91 percent of the total, and those with university education for 5.51 percent.