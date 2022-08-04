Romania's Verman advances to long jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22

Romanian athlete Ramona Elena Verman on Wednesday advanced to the women's long jump final on the third day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in Colombia.

SCM Bacau's Verman, 18, performed a of 6.13 m jump, the 11th in the group. The best jump in the qualifications was achieved by Evelyn Yankey (Spain) at 6.34 m. The long jump final is scheduled for Friday, August 5.

In the semi-finals of the women's 400 m event, Ioana Andrei came in seventh in her heat - 54.78, missing the final.

In the men's 200 m event, Silviu-Daniel Munteanu managed to equal his personal best time in the heats, with 21.24, which put him on the 27th position, missing the semi-finals where the first 24 adavanced.

On August 4, Mihaela Maria Blaga competes in the women's 3,000 m steeplechase final.

Romania has lined up 20 athletes (14 women and 6 men) for the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in Colombia, August 1-6.