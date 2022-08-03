 
     
Romania's women's team scores fifth win at Chennai Chess Olympiad

sah strategie surse

On Tuesday, the Romanian women's team scored a fifth consecutive win at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, 2.5-1.5 against Poland.

Mihaela Sandu defeated Monika Socko, and Elena-Luminita Cosma prevailed over Michalina Rudzinska, while the match between Irina Bulmaga and Alina Kashlinskaya ended in a draw. Alessia-Mihaela Ciolacu lost to Oliwia Kiolbasa, Agerpres.

Romania climbed to the third place in the ranking after five rounds, being overtaken by India and Georgia. In the sixth round, Romania will face Ukraine.

In the open chess tournament, Romania was defeated by India 1, 2.5-1.5. The difference was made by the win of Arjun Erigaisi against Mircea-Emilian Parligras. The other three matches - Bogdan-Daniel Deac - Pentala Harikrishna, Constantin Lupulescu - Santosh Gujrathi Vidit, Vlad-Cristian Jianu - S.L. Narayanan, ended in draws.

Romania dropped to 33rd place in the ranking, and in the sixth round it will face Canada.

