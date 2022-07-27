Royal Castle of Savarsin attracts thousands of visitors every weekend

The town of Savarsin will develop, in the coming years, as an important tourist attraction center in the west of the country due to the Royal Castle, which is visited by thousands of people every weekend, say the representatives of the Arad County Council (CJ).

The communication director of CJ Arad, Andrei Ando, said on Wednesday that the administration of Savarsin "is working together with the Royal Family on this project", aimed at turning the locality into "the next center of attraction in the west of the country".

"The Royal Castle already attracts thousands of visitors every weekend, and this influx will generate the development of services. New restaurants and guesthouses will appear, and at the end of the week events will be organized for those who choose Savarsin as a relaxation destination. I think that this evolution is inevitable, since the castle acts as a magnet for tourists curious to find out a piece of Romania's royal history," said Andrei Ando.

An objective that already completes the local tourist offer is the Eugen Popa Museum, which holds works and personal effects of the plastic artist who lived in Savarsin, but earned his recognition in China, where he sketched the colorful episodes of everyday village life. The museum was refurbished by CJ Arad last year.

"The Muresului Valley, with the central point at Savarsin, is on the route of the wooden churches of Arad County, some of which were taken over by the Romanian Peasant Museum, restored and showcased again, capturing the charm of the hundreds of years in which services were celebrated there for the Orthodox believers, among the wooden beams of the places of worship and the icons painted by local artists around the rebellion of Horia, Closca and Crisan," the representative of CJ Arad also said in relation to the tourist development of the area.

In May 2021, the Savarsin Royal Estate was opened to tourists for the first time after the Royal Family returned to the country. The place can be visited throughout the warm season, from May to the end of October.

The most important building of the Savarsin Royal Domain is the castle built in the 1650-1680 period. The castle became the property of King Mihai in 1943, by purchase, but was confiscated by the communist regime in 1948, returning to the ownership of the Royal Family in 2001. The main restoration works of the castle, started in 2007, were completed in 2015, the investments being made by the Royal Family.

In recent years, other buildings on the estate have been restored and can be visited, including the Tea House, the Automobile Museum, King Mihai's Auto Workshop, the Guest House, the Superintendent's House and the Souvenir Shop.

The Royal Domain of Savarsin also has a park with a hidden garden, a pavilion, a lake with an island, a tennis court from 1945, a rose garden and a canopy of wisteria.AGERPRES