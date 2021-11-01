Royal Family: Aurel Vainer has always campaigned for the preservation of the Jewish heritage

The Royal Family of Romania mourns the death of the Honorary President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, Dr. Aurel Vainer, appreciating that he has always campaigned for the preservation of the Jewish heritage and had the merit of keeping alive the historical link the Jewish community in Romania and the Royal House, agerpres reports.

"The Royal Family learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Aurel Vainer, Honorary President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. As a member of the Romanian Parliament representing national minorities and President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Dr. V. he has always campaigned for the preservation of the Jewish heritage and has fought against anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and xenophobia," reads a release posted on the Romanian Royal Family's Facebook page.

Aurel Vainer also had "the merit of keeping alive the historical connection between the Romanian Jewish community and the Royal Family.""In 2016, 120 years after Queen Elena's birth, Dr. Aurel Vainer, along with members of the Jewish community, evoked the Queen's figure in an event full of emotion and affection, respect and admiration, held at the Choral Temple in Bucharest, in the presence of the Crown Custodian and the Royal Family. Her Majesty Margareta sends, on behalf of the Royal Family, condolences to the grieving family! Rest in peace!", the release of the Royal Family of Romania also states.Former President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer died on Sunday at the age of 89.