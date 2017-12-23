Royal Family spends Christmas and New Year's at Savarsin Royal Domain

Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and His Royal Highness Pince Radu will spend Christmas and New Year's at Savarsin Royal Domain, together with all four of Her Majesty's sisters, the Press Office of Her Majesty's House sent to AGERPRES on Saturday informs.

The Royal Family will attend, on the morning of 26 December, at 11:00hrs, the service officiated on the second day of Christmas, at the Orthodox Church in Savarsin, the quoted source mentions."Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and His Royal Highness Pince Radu will be in Savarsin for Christmas and New Year's. All four of Her Majesty's sisters wanted to be at the castle, close to the Crown Custodian, at the end of this year that has been marked by the great suffering of losing their father, King Mihai," the Royal House mentions.The Royal Family will not be able to welcome carolers at the Royal Castle, taking into account that it is the mourning period, with the exception of Dubasii of Savarsin carolers."With great sorrow, taking into account it is the mourning period, the Royal Family will not welcome, as in the previous year, carolers at the Royal Castle. The only exception will be Dubasii of Savarsin carolers, who will be expected, as every year at 12:00hrs, on Christmas Eve (24 December 2017) (...) Dubasii won't be performing the old greetings, but keep a moment of silence in the memory of His Majesty King Mihai I, in the presence of the Royal family," the Royal House mentions.At the entrance to the Savarsin Royal Domain, the book of condolences remains open, even on Christmas days, along with the portrait of King Mihai I and a lit candle, until the 40 days of great mourning will be completed, the quoted source reveals.