Royal Train - symbolic journey occasioned by Centennial of Coronation in Alba Iulia

The Centennial of the Coronation in Alba Iulia will also be marked by a symbolic journey that will be made by the Royal Train, from Cluj-Napoca to Alba Iulia, by Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu, together with Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia, during October 14-15, told Agerpres.

The members of the Royal Family will be in Alba Iulia on Saturday, where they will take part in a series of events dedicated to the centennial of the Coronation, on October 15, 1922, of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria.

"On the occasion of the centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria in Alba Iulia, the Royal Train will make a symbolic journey from Cluj-Napoca to Alba Iulia, on October 14-15, 2022. Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu, together with Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia, will make this trip with the Royal Train in honor of a historical moment with deep significance for the development of the modern Romanian state," reads a press release from the Press Office of Her Majesty Crown Custodian's House, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The Royal Train will leave Cluj-Napoca on October 14 and will stop at Campia Turzii, Aiud, Teius. On October 15, the Royal Train will enter Alba Iulia.

During the journey with the Royal Train, the Royal Family will be accompanied by volunteers of the Romanian Red Cross, Olympiad pupils and representatives of projects under high royal patronage.

The Royal Train will depart from Cluj-Napoca Station on Friday, October 14, at 1:05 p.m. At 12:50 p.m., a military ceremony will take place on the station platform. The first stop of the Royal Train will take place in Campia Turzii Station, at 2:08 p.m., followed by Aiud, at 2:55 p.m., and Teius, at 3:20 p.m. In each of these stations, the Royal Train will stop for ten minutes, and the public will have access to the platforms.

The Royal Train will enter Alba Iulia Station on Saturday, October 15, at 10:30 a.m., access to the station platform being free. After the end of the ceremonial arrival at Alba Iulia, the Royal Train will be able to be visited by the public, that day, between 11:00 and 18:00.

In the continuation of the day, starting at 11:00, the Royal Family will take part in a Te Deum at the Orthodox Cathedral of the Coronation in Alba Iulia and in the Coronation Parade, on Mihai Viteazul Square, as well as in the presentation of royal volumes in the Union Hall, the press release informs.