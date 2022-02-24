Ruling coalition party leaders strongly condemn invasion of Ukraine by Russian Federation

Leaders of the parties making up the ruling coalition - the Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minority parliamentary group - issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning the "invasion and armed aggression" by the Russian Federation of Ukraine, giving assurances that Romania will not be dragged in any military conflict.

"The actions of the Russian Federation are criminally violating the principles of international law, starting with the observance of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through today's cynical invasion, the Russian Federation is the architect of the worst security crisis since World War II, which endangers the lives of millions of people, children, old people, women and men alike. Those who gave the order to launch the invasion will now be seen throughout the democratic world as aggressors who have innocent victims on their conscience. Not only Romanians, but also hundreds of millions of people on all continents watching dramatic footage in Ukraine know and feel that no matter how powerful the aggressor is today, there is no military force that can defeat the truth. And the truth is that the right of the Ukrainian nation to sovereignty and independence cannot be denied by the will of any temporary leader of another state," reads the statement signed by party leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Florin Citu, Kelemen Hunor, and Varujan Pambuccian, Agerpres.ro informs.

The coalition leaders say they can assure all Romanians that they are safe and that Romania will not be dragged in any military conflict.

"Never in its history has Romania had more solid security guarantees than now, as a NATO member. At this time of regional insecurity, the importance of Romania's NATO and European Union memberships and a very solid strategic partnership with the US is all the more obvious."

According to the statement, "the illegal use of armed force to achieve the goals set by falsified history is unacceptable to the world of the 21st century, and the Russian Federation will bear the consequences of these actions that blatantly violate the foundations of international affairs."

"The unacceptable actions of the Russian Federation will receive an adequate response from Romania's NATO and EU partners, with whom Romania is in constant coordination. The Russian Federation has to understand that it must stop immediately its aggression against Ukraine and avoid fatalities at any cost."

The party leaders go on to say that the aggression by the Russian Federation would have devastating consequences not only for Ukraine but also for the Russian people, who would inevitably suffer as a result of extensive economic and other sanctions that would profoundly affect their country to the point of international isolation.

"We consider it our duty, the duty of the responsible Romanian democratic political forces, to show our solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of families fleeing the invasion orchestrated by Vladimir Putin. The Romanian government will help all Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge in Romania and will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," according to the joint statement.