SANITAS Federation demands that Gov't fulfill its promises to health and social assistance employees

The Executive Bureau of the SANITAS Federation has taken note of the Romanian Government's intention to block for health and social assistance employees any possibility to benefit from the legal rights regarding the salary increase and demands the fulfillment of the promises, reads a release sent to Tuesday to AGERPRES.

"The Executive Bureau of the SANITAS Federation, convened in an extraordinary meeting today, December 29, 2020, analyzed the draft Emergency Ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures, in decisional transparency on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance. (...) The Executive Bureau has taken note of the obvious intention of the Romanian Government to block for health and social assistance employees any possibility to benefit from legal rights, given that these employees have been at the forefront of the pandemic fight for more than 10 months. They will continue the fight also in 2021, exposing themselves and their families to enormous risks that have already led to the death of over 70 employees", mentions the release posted on Facebook.

The trade unionists point out that the text of the draft law shows the Government's intention to block the phased application of the Unitary Pay Law 153/2017 for important categories of employees in the health and social assistance system. Consequently, the technical-administrative and service staff , nurses, stretchers, carers, social workers, employees with the lowest incomes in the two systems, will not be able to benefit from the legal right to increase the basic salary, starting with January 1, 2021.

They point out that they will not accept the current form of the Emergency Ordinance and will resort to all means of trade union demonstration to defend the rights of those they represent.

The salaries and increases of the public-sector employees will be maintained in 2021 at the same level as the one in December 2020, mentions a draft normative act posted on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).