Scheduled events for February 15, 2024

EXECUTIVE:

- PM Marcel Ciolacu is currently paying an working visit to Italy; he will be welcomed by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican and he will have a meeting with secretary of state Pietro Parolin.

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organized tender for an issue of government bonds worth RON 500 million.

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa to meet Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk in the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Doha.

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Doha (February 2-18).

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia (February 12-20).