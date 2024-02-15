Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Scheduled events for February 15, 2024

cancelar Ciolacu

EXECUTIVE:

- PM Marcel Ciolacu is currently paying an working visit to Italy; he will be welcomed by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican and he will have a meeting with secretary of state Pietro Parolin.

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organized tender for an issue of government bonds worth RON 500 million.

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis players Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa to meet Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk in the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Doha.

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Doha (February 2-18).

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia (February 12-20).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.