Sebastian Ghita, sent to court in new case related to IT contracts

Former deputy Sebastian Ghita, who fled to Serbia, was sent to court by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a new case for influence peddling (five crimes, four of which are in continuous form) and instigation to falsify documents under private signature in continuous form, in connection with several IT contracts received by two of his companies from various public authorities, told Agerpres.

In the same case, Bogdan Padiu (general manager of Teamnet International) was also sent to court for complicity in influence peddling (two crimes, both in continuous form) and Cristian Anastasescu (administrator of Asesoft International) for complicity in influence peddling influence (three crimes, two of which in continuous form) and forgery in documents under private signature in continuous form.

The companies Teamnet International and Asesoft International were controlled by Sebastian Ghita.

According to a press release from the DNA, public institutions and authorities contracted, between 2006 and 2015, IT programs financed from public and European funds, from several commercial companies active in the IT field or from the association between them and two companies initially owned, later controlled by Sebastian Ghita [Teamnet International and Asesoft International].

The alleged interventions allegedly targeted the implementation/financing/running in good conditions of some projects in the field of health, such as the implementation of the centralized version of the SIUI (single integrated information system), the Electronic Prescription, the National Health Card, the electronic health record, the IT system for management of medical leaves, Systems for the management of uncompensated drug prescriptions, as well as in other areas such as the cadastre (National Electronic Register of Street Nomenclature), external (Computer System for integrated management of services for citizens), Pension House (Development of the system of administration of documents and work processes in the public administration), the Employment Agency (resource management to improve the quality of services related to jobseekers), environment (services for the development of the Integrated Management Plan for the Danube Delta), the implementation of IT systems at some county councils.

In order to take the measure of special confiscation, in the case seizure measures were ordered on the real estate owned by Sebastian Ghita.

The case was sent for trial to the Prahova Court, with a proposal to maintain the seizure measures.