Senate Chairman Melescanu to be investigated for disinformation over December 1989 uprising

The Institute for the Investigation of the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) on its own motion has opened an investigation into conditions and circumstances in which Teodor Melescanu, a former foreign minister and currently chairman of the Romanian Senate, acted as representative of the Romanian delegation at December 19-20, 1989 meetings in Vienna.

"According to diplomatic wires, Melescanu Teodor Viorel would have participated, as an official, in disinformation and diversion exercised by the totalitarian communist regime, by misleading the diplomatic representatives present at the event about the crimes and abuses committed in Timisoara, by placing the offences perpetrated by Communist officials there in the category of ?rumors spread for hostile purposes' and ?unconfirmed news.' Analysing the facts with possible criminal consequences committed by Mr. Melescanu Teodor Viorel, IICCMER has started a specific investigation,' reads a press statement released by IICCMER.In this case, research of archival documents was ordered and witnesses were identified, pending evidence being served and other activities specific to the investigative activity of IICCMER carried out.If concrete indications regarding criminal acts are identified, IICCMER can notify the relevant bodies, and send to the Public Prosecution Service all the data and evidence obtained from investigations.According to the legal framework of operation, the institute is authorised to carry out scientific investigations into crimes, abuses and violations of human rights under the communist regime in Romania, as well as to notify law enforcement where violations are detected.