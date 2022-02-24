Senate head Citu: Finance Ministry should make analysis of companies with Russian shareholders

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, emphasized on Thursday that Russia must support the consequences of aggression against Ukraine and said that the Finance Ministry must make a detailed analysis of all companies with Russian shareholding, in order to see if any are on the list of sanctions of the European Union, so that necessary measures are taken, Agerpres reports.

"We express our solidarity towards Ukraine and we believe that Russia must support the consequences of this aggression, of this illegal invasion. Romania, together with its partners, its allies in NATO and the EU will impose substantial sanctions against Russia. It's very clearly mentioned that Romania, the Ministry of Finance must make a detailed analysis of those companies where there are Russian shareholders, regardless of whether those who are shareholders are on the list of those sanctioned, for necessary measure to be taken. At the same time, we must check those companies that receive state aid and make sure the state aid does not go to those on the sanctioned list," Citu said.The head of the Senate added that it's necessary to also analyze Romania's presence in Russian international banks."For Romanians it's very important to know that we will not be involved in the war in Ukraine, and never in its history has Romania had more security guarantees than it has now, as a member of NATO and the EU," showed the Senate President.Asked if there are Romanians in Ukraine who have requested the support of embassies, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return to Romania, Citu answered: "From the current information, Romanians from Ukraine have already come to Romania, MAE has all the information, it will be provided as it comes. It's very important for Romanians to know that Romania will not enter a war in Ukraine."