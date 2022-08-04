Senate head Gorghiu, Armenian ambassador Minasyan about consolidated collaboration between the two states

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Romania, Sergey Minasyan, on a courtesy visit, with the two officials addressing the consolidated collaboration between the two peoples and states, based both on long relations of understanding and friendship, as well as on the special contribution of the Armenian community to Romania's culture, history and traditions, informs a Senate press release.

The high-ranking Romanian official reiterated the increased attention that Romania pays to the South Caucasus region and the promotion, on the European agenda, of particularly relevant themes such as connectivity, the digital transition, people-to-people contacts and the consolidation of regional stability, reads the press release.

Gorghiu highlighted the need to expand the dialogue on a bilateral level, in multilateral forums and within the framework of the Republic of Armenia's relations with the European Union, and expressed full openness with a view to the intensification of collaboration between the two legislative fora, especially at the level of parliamentary friendship groups.

The two officials emphasized the importance of organizing the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Romania in Bucharest, expressing regret that the pandemic situation prevented the two states from exploiting the full potential of existing cooperation, the cited source further mentions.