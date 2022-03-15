Senate President Citu: Only way to increase salaries is to reduce contributions by five percentage points

Senate President Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday, in eastern Buzau, that the only option for increasing the salaries of Romanians is to reduce the contributions by five percentage points.

"This means higher net income for all Romanians. It will be difficult for PNL [the National Liberal Party] to support any other measure that will increase the income of only one category of Romanians, from a certain budgetary sector or another category. We are interested in the welfare of all Romanians and today, there is only one measure that can increase the salaries of all Romanians. This is the reduction of contributions by five percentage points," Citu told a press conference.

The Liberal leader said that in the context of rising prices, "purchasing power must be increased for all Romanians."

Florin Citu goes on to say that he has not yet succeeded in convincing his coalition colleagues of this compromise, namely that "this is the best measure, but I will not stop coming up with arguments. Especially today, when we see prices rise, the purchasing power must be increased and it must be increased for all Romanians. And it is the only option: the reduction of contributions. There is no other option," said Citu.