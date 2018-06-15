Senate's Tariceanu says there wasn't any official,unofficial discussion with PSD leaders on suspending Iohannis

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Friday that he hasn't discussed with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders, nor with PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea, about a possible suspension of President Klaus Iohannis in case he doesn't observe the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania regarding the dismissal of the National Anticorruption (DNA) head.

"I haven't heard of such plans and I haven't carried out a discussion, either official or unofficial, with the PSD leaders, with chairman Liviu Dragnea, whom I have talked with yesterday and the day before yesterday, but such a topic did not come up in our discussion. Thus, it's certain that someone form the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], too could have a personal public standpoint, without engaging the party, saying that it is good to do that or someone can say it is not good. I believe that we have to observe everybody's right to express an opinion. In the end, what really matters is the final decision and the decision of the party, we cannot guide ourselves after individual standpoints," Tariceanu stated at the Senate, when asked if he discussed with the PSD partners about the suspension of the president.He added that the President's suspension is not an action similar to that of voting a law.The Senate President mentioned that the members of the coalition will make a decision when Iohannis announces his decision. AGERPRES