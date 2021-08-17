Senate to convene in plenary session to consider pension rights of EU staff

The Senate's Standing Bureau will convene today an extraordinary plenary session for information on the adoption by the government on August 11, on a parliamentary recess, of three emergency ordinances regarding the transfer of pension rights to the officials of the European Union, the equivalence of the function of social inspector and the hiring by competition of staff necessary for the implementation of the projects running on external loans taken out or guaranteed by the government, agerpres reports.

The Senate is the first chamber notified about the bills approving OUG 85/2021 amending Ordinance 52/1999 on hiring necessary for the implementation of the projects running on external loans taken out or guaranteed by the government, approving OUG 86/2021 on the transfer of pension rights of officials and other servants of the European Union and OUGO 87/2021 regulating the equivalence of the specific public position of social inspector with the general public position of inspector, and also establishing the related professional degrees.

Under Article 115 of the Constitution, an emergency ordinance enters into force only after its submission for debate in an emergency procedure to the relevant chamber, the Senate in this case, and after its publication in the Official Journal. If not in session, the chambers of Parliament must convene five days of the submission or, as the case may be, of the referral.