Senate's Cazanciuc, German Ambassador Gebauer discuss need to close CVM

Senate Vice-President Robert Cazanciuc and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest Peer Gebauer had a meeting on Monday during which they discussed "in earnest the need to close the door called CVM and to open the one expected and deserved by Romanians: Schengen".

Robert Cazanciuc stated, on his Facebook page: "I discovered a good advocate of an open, solid cooperation, worthy of the history and the huge potential of the relationship between Romania and Germany, an ambassador worthy of the country he represents."

Cazanciuc states that, during the meeting with the German diplomat, he expressed the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s full support so that the new package of laws on justice can ensure all the resources the judicial system needs to offer Romanian citizens courts they can go to with confidence that justice will be served to them.

"An efficient and responsible judiciary can play an extremely important role in Romania's economic development, offering investors and external partners the guarantee of a mediator who can contribute to maintaining social balance," emphasizes the Vice-President of the Senate.

He mentions that he received good news regarding the achievement of some legislative progress in the matter of health and social insurance for Romanians who work seasonally in Germany.

"We did not shy away form the topics on taxation and the need for solidarity in times of crisis. We agreed that any measure must start from a real need and following a transparent dialogue, based on mutual respect, between the state and the private sector," Cazanciuc concludes.AGERPRE