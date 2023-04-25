Senator Gorghiu attends conference of chairs of European national parliaments on reconstruction of Ukraine.

The reconstruction of Ukraine and the identification of solutions against the information war were discussed on Tuesday at the ongoing conference of chairs of European national parliaments that started on April 23 and ends on April 26 in Prague, also attended by acting chair of the Romanian Senate Alina Gorghiu and Deputy Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Daniel Suciu.

"Among the subjects debated by heads of the EU national parliaments were the reconstruction of Ukraine and what we are doing against information warfare, especially when you are dealing with totalitarian regimes. It was an honour to meet the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, at the gala dinner. I had a meeting with Fernard Etgen, the speaker of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies. I thanked him for supporting Romania's foreign policy objectives, whether it is the OECD or Schengen area. I also talked with Vladimir Orlic, the chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia. We decided to hold a first meeting of the friendship groups in our parliaments as soon as possible," Gorghiu wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

She announced that she was also scheduled to meet Milos Vystrcil, the chair of the Czech Senate, told Agerpres.

"I want to thank him and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, for hosting. And I want to congratulate the Czech Republic on everything it has achieved during the presidency of the EU Council. I want to thank them for their friendship towards Romania. (...) And I want to thank the ambassador Antoaneta Barta for reception and support," added Gorghiu.