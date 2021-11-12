Senior defence official Cojocaru, UN's Lacroix discuss UN peacekeeping, stability efforts

Senior official for defence policy, planning and international affairs with Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) Simona Cojocaru had an official meeting in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Piere Lacroix and General Birame Diop, a military adviser to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, to discuss UN's peacekeeping and stability efforts, according to a MApN press statement, agerpres reports.

In their conversations, the two sides focused on the implementation of the UN Secretary-General's Initiative on Action for Peacekeeping, meeting of operational needs, and the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Cojocaru mentioned Romania's determination to continue to support the efficiency of the operations carried out under the auspices of the United Nations and thanked for support during the participation in the integrated MINUSMA mission in Mali, where Romania deployed a detachment of four helicopters and 120 troops, October 2019-October 2020.In his turn, Lacroix commended Romania for its contribution to the UN's peacekeeping efforts.MApN says that on her visit to New York, Cojocaru participated, at the headquarters of the Romanian Cultural Institute, in the opening for a preview of a photographic exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of uninterrupted participation of Romania in UN peacekeeping missions.The Romanian official also visited for an assessment the Military Representation with the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations.