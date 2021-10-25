Senior official Arafat: Activity with physical presence in private schools suspended Oct. 25 - Nov. 5

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, stated that the activity with physical presence is suspended for pre-schoolers and pupils, in the October 25 - November 5 period, in private schools as well, on the basis of a decision approved in the Monday sitting of the Executive.

"At the level of private schools, because this was one of the very important subjects to clarify, (...) the government decision now provides that activity with physical presence is suspended for pre-schoolers and pupils, in the October 25 - November 5 period, in private education units, including those comprised in the special register of organizations providing education that organize and run on Romanian territory education activities corresponding to an educational system in another country. In other words, physical presence is forbidden, nobody is stopping them from continuing online, for private schools, but not with physical presence in school in that period. Applicable immediately after the government decision is out," said Raed Arafat, on Monday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

On Sunday, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, mentioned that the article in the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) by which physical presence in private schools and kindergartens was suspended for two weeks, was not introduced in the Government decision, but that this normative act could be amended so that a discrimination between private and state educational units could be avoided, Agerpres informs.