Senior official Gitman addresses Romania's joining Schengen Area at GAC meeting

Senior official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Daniela Gitman attended a meeting of EU ministers and secretaries of state for European affairs in Brussels on Tuesday, the first ministerial meeting of the General Affairs Council (CAG) under the French Presidency of the EU Council.

Gitman welcomed the objectives set for this semester among the priorities of the French Presidency of the EU Council unveiled at the meeting and gave assurances regarding Romania's support for France's efforts to advance the European agenda in a consensual manner, Agerpres.ro informs.

In relation to the substance of the priorities, the Romanian dignitary welcomed the maintenance of the fundamental values of the European Union in the centre of the preoccupations of the French presidency, as well as the continuation of the annual dialogue on the rule of law. She also highlighted the importance of steps towards post-crisis economic recovery and the consolidation of the European economic and social model, and pointed to the need to advance the implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans.

Gitman also mentioned the importance of continuing efforts on green and digital transition, insisting on the need for balanced, fair and sustainable solutions in order to avoid deepening economic and social divisions within the EU. At the same time, she mentioned the role of natural gas and nuclear energy in ensuring energy security and economic stability during the green transition.

At the same time, the Romanian dignitary voiced support for the objectives of the French Presidency pertaining to the protection of the EU's external borders, reiterating Romania's legitimate objective of joining the Schengen area.

In terms of advancing EU's external agenda, the Romanian dignitary underlined the need for the European Union to continue its enlargement efforts and to hold intergovernmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia. She also highlighted the need to maintain the Eastern Partnership as a priority on the EU's agenda and the importance of strengthening the transatlantic relationship, while appreciating the French Presidency's focus on relations with Africa.

With regard to legislative proposals aimed at strengthening democracy and the integrity of elections, Gitman voiced support for them in principle, underscoring the need for an in-depth analysis of the content in relation to the internal timeline for approval at the level of EU member states so that these provisions can be applied before the 2024 European election.

As part of an exchange of opinions on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gitman called for a coordinated approach at EU level in putting forth measures based on epidemiological data and forecasts, and welcomed the adoption by GAC of a recommendation on free movement within the EU. At the same time, she emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced approach in ensuring the free movement of persons on COVID digital certificates.

Regarding relations between the European Union and the UK, Gitman thanked the European Commission, particularly Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, for the efforts to ensure that the interests of the European Union are properly reflected in its relations with the UK. She called for further dialogue with the UK in order to find solutions within the limits set by the Northern Ireland Protocol that would be in the interest of the European Union and European citizens. The Romanian dignitary also thanked the European Commission for keeping the issue of citizens' rights on the agenda of dialogue with the UK, reiterating the importance of solidarity and unity at EU level in managing the relations with the UK.