Series of concerts for families and children, a first at George Enescu International Festival's 2023 edition

The George Enescu International Festival inaugurates, at this year's edition, a series of concerts for families and children, bringing together four thematic performances, which will take place in the Majestic Hall of the Odeon Theatre in Bucharest.

With programs specially designed to stimulate children's interest in classical music and instruments, the concerts for children and parents are unique experiences, intended to make the works of great composers known to the general public, the organizers say in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The series begins on September 3 with "The Orchestra goes to the Zoo", performed by the Camerata Regala Orchestra, under the baton of the Romanian-Canadian conductor Andrei Feher, the programme including Jacques Ibert - "Entertainment - Finale", Camille Saint-Saens - "The Carnival of the Animals" and Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic fairy tale "Petrica and the Wolf".

The second sold-out concert, "Pinocchio with 'strings' attached", scheduled for September 10, will be performed by the Romanian Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea. It includes the first part of the famous work Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, followed by Romanian Folk Dances by Bella Bartok, in an arrangement for clarinet and string orchestra by Alin Chelarescu and "The Adventures of Pinocchio in Funland" by Michael Gandolfi. The soloist will be the clarinetist Petru Pane.

The third concert, entitled "Parizade and the Singing Tree", supported by the Radio Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Spataru, is scheduled for September 17. Works by Georges Bizet will be presented - Suite Jeux d'Enfants I. Marche: Trompette et tambour; II. Berceuse: La poupee; III. Impromptu: La toupie; IV. Duo: Petit mari, petite femme; V. Gallop: Le bal, Joseph Haydn - Toy Symphony and Karim Al-Zand - Parizade and the Singing Tree. This concert is also sold-out.

The series of concerts for families and children will end on September 24 with the concert of the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater Orchestra, conducted by Constantin Grigore. In the programme of the show "The composer Who is it?" works by Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony no. 5 in C minor op. 67, selections, Paul Dukas - La Peri: Fanfare and Noel Paul Stookey - The Composer Is Dead, will be performed.

Musicologist Cristina Bohaciu Sarbu and actors Mihai Bisericanu, Ioana Marcoiu, Andreea Mateiu and Radu Gheorghe are performing.

The 26th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, organized since 1958, takes place between August 27 and September 24, and the theme of the edition is "Generosity through Music". The programme includes over 3,500 of the world's most famous artists, over 40 orchestras from 16 countries, opera works in the first audition and educational concerts for children.

A project financed by the Government of Romania through the Ministry of Culture, organized by ARTEXIM, the Enescu Festival is an event held under the High Aegis of the President of Romania.