Serious traffic accidents involving e-scooters increase almost 20-fold in four years

The number of serious traffic accidents involving electric scooters has increased almost 20 times in the last four years, the National Union of Romanian Insurers and Reinsurers (UNSAR) informs.

According to data made available by the Romanian Police General Inspectorate, as many as 198 serious accidents involving e-scooters occurred in this period, causing 13 fatalities and leaving over 200 people seriously injured and 12 slightly injured.

The scooter drivers were at fault for most of these accidents which were caused by traffic violations, speeding, ignoring the vehicles' right of way, heedless changing direction or driving in the opposite lane.

However, it can be assumed that the total number of e-scooter related traffic incidents is much higher, considering the fact that the only incidents reported in statistics are those that cause victims and require police intervention (it is safe to assume that many of the accidents resulting only in material damage have not been declared).

"In recent years the e-scooter has become an increasingly popular means of transport, due to its advantages. However, data shows us that we must be careful about the risks we take when we use this mode of transport," said UNSAR president Adrian Marin.

"Considering all this, several insurers have come to the support of customers, offering insurance products that also cover such unforeseen situations," the release states.

