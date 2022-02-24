Several hundred people from Ukraine flee the war by crossing Danube to Isaccea

Several hundred people from Ukraine crossed, on Thursday, the Danube by ferry in the Romanian eastern city of Isaccea to avoid war, and in support of the refugees, the local authorities decided that the means of naval transport should work without a programme, the mayor of Isaccea, Anastase Moraru, told AGERPRES.

"In customs, the boarding schedule is no longer respected, and when the ferry is filled, the Danube is crossed. From the information I have, now it (the ferry, ed. n.) is full, it is going to arrive, after which it will immediately go to the other side (on the Ukrainian bank of the river, ed.n.)," explained mayor Moraru.

He also said that most Ukrainians who come to Romania have personal cars, Agerpres.ro informs.

"They haven't made a request for accommodation yet. Everyone knows where they need to go. They can go to relatives, some go to Bulgaria, but also to Turkey, as far as I understand," said the mayor of Isaccea.

According to the source, refugees without personal means of transportation can be directed through the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to the centers it has prepared or they can resort to the accommodation possibilities of the local authority in the city.

Tulcea County Prefect Dan Munteanu told the media on Thursday that the county has prepared plans to support refugees from Ukraine.

"We are ready to optimally manage possible migration flows. I can tell you that at the central level such a plan is drawn up regarding the management of an influx of refugees on the territory of Romania," mentioned the prefect Dan Munteanu.