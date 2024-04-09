Short Theatre Festival in Oradea to include 26 performances from Romania and abroad

The Oradea International Theatre Festival (FITO) will take place from June 1 to 9 and will include the traditional Short Theatre Festival competition, with 26 selected performances, the organisers of the Regina Maria Theatre announced.

This year, the festival will have three main sections: the Competition section - Short Theatre Festival, the Off-competition section and the Outdoor section, which include valuable shows invited from important theatres from Romania and abroad.

The selection of shows that will participate in the competition was made by the Regina Maria Theatre leadership and includes 26 performances.

Among them are, for example, Toxic, Toma Caragiu Theatre Ploiesti, directed by Florin Piersic jr., or The Last Days of Elena and Nicolae Ceausescu, a show brought by a theatre company from Poland or the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Stela Popescu Theatre Bucharest, directed by Razvan Mazilu.

The Regina Maria Theatre will announce in the next period the other productions that will be shown at FITO, besides those in the Short Theatre Festival.

FITO reopens its doors this year for the 9th edition, continuing the tradition started in 2013 in the format of a wide and diverse festival, but also the Short Theatre Festival, started in 1976, 27th edition, currently included in FITO.