Sibiu-based Land Forces Academy lauded by Supreme Allied Commander Transformation

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne, lauded the Sibiu-based "Nicolae Balcescu" Land Forces Academy as an "impressively modern" facility, after visiting the Transylvanian city on Tuesday, a release informs.

"An impressively modern academy where everything is done to provide the best conditions to the cadets: digitization, cyber technology, international law, history, foreign languages... The cadets, our future, are lucky. We need them for a team victory," said Philippe Lavigne, Agerpres informs.

General Lavigne, accompanied by Romania's Chief of Defence, General Daniel Petrescu, visited the premises "where the training process of the Romanian land force officers takes place at the start of their military career."