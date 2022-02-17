SIIJ dismantlement/ DNA: All professional categories should benefit from equal treatment

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has said, on Thursday, that the reactions coming following the institution's message regarding the adoption by the Government of the draft for the dismantlement of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) "omit" treating the problem's substance, namely ensuring coherence and efficiency in combating corruption in all important sectors of society, including the judiciary, emphasizing that "all professional categories should benefit from equal treatment."

"In the context of debates regarding the dismantlement of the SIIJ, the National Anticorruption Directorate, as an institution authorized by law to combat corruption at the highest levels, emphasized the need to strengthen the efficiency of the fight against this phenomenon in all important sectors of society, by ensuring the necessary premises for professional and unbiased investigations," the DNA mentions in a release.

The anticorruption prosecutors say that expressing opinions regarding the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes represents nothing else than "a necessary exercise in any democratic society," meant to contribute to identifying the best legislative solutions.

"We believe that some interpretations exposed in the public space, as a reaction to the message expressed by the DNA, omit treating the problem's substance, namely ensuring coherence and efficiency in combating corruption in all important sectors of society, including the judiciary, context in which all professional categories should benefit from equal treatment, so that society is effectively defended, through clear and coherent laws, in accordance with the international commitments assumed by Romania, against all infringements," the release mentions.

DNA assures institutions in the judiciary environment and representatives of legal professions of its entire openness for a loyal collaboration and reciprocal respect in the service of fulfilling a correct act of justice, in the interest of citizens.

On Wednesday, the Department for Judges of the Supreme Council of Magistracy said that the DNA's position regarding the dismantlement of the SIIJ, which attributes to magistrates in courts and prosecutors' offices, as well as lawyers in bars 'the quality of potential investigation subjects,' "shows a backwards mentality towards the role and attributions of the participants in the act of justice., Agerpres informs.