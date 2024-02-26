Silver medal for Romanian women's team in the indoor Championships' barebow event in Croatia

The Romanian women's barebow team, composed of Elena Topliceanu, Cristina Bacin and Loredana Mogos, won the silver medal at the European Indoor Archery Championships for seniors and youth, held in Varazdin, Croatia, between 19 and February 24, informs the Romanian Archery Federation.

Our representatives defeated the Serbian team in the tie-break semi-finals with the final score of 5-4 (48-51, 44-42, 48-49, 46-43, Tie-break: 26-23), and in the final they were defeated by Italy 6-0.

In the Under-21 men's competition, the Romanian team, composed of Nectarios Condurache, Tamas Moreh and Marco Tanasescu, took fifth place in the Olympic bow event. Romania reached the quarter-finals, before being defeated by Ukraine.

In the compound bow event, also at Under-21, the Romanian team (Rares Alexandrescu, Mirel Judea and Sergiu Pallag) ranked fourth, after beating Iceland in the quarterfinals (223-220) and then losing in the semifinals against of Italy (227-235). In the bronze medal match, Ukraine beat Romania 234-226.

Romania participated with nine athletes in the European Indoor Archery Championships in Varazdin, Croatia, for seniors and youth, the first official international competition of this year.

Two years ago, the Under-21 compound bow team, formed by Rares Alexandrescu, Mirel Judea and Teodor Vlad, won the silver medal. The 2023 edition, planned for Turkey, was canceled due to the earthquakes that affected this country.