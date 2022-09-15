Simona Halep announces she will no longer play this year

Romanian Simona Halep, world No. 1 in 2022, announced on Instagram, on Thursday, that she will no longer play this year, a few days after having announced that she had underwent nose surgery and would miss "a few weeks" from the circuit.

Simona Halep wrote about the year 2022, with its ups and downs.

"(...) I was lucky to discover Patrick's academy where I felt so much passion that it restored my passion for tennis. Thanks to Patrick, I slowly started to believe that I can still play good tennis. I was totally open to everything he told me to do, the way I should do it and the amount of work I should put in. I did everything fully," said Simona.

After the US Open, Simona went on to say, "I realized that I was completely exhausted from a mental point of view. Having already had breathing problems for many years that got worse over time, I decided to follow the advice of my doctors and do the necessary surgery. I couldn't do it sooner because I didn't find the three months needed for recovery, because tennis has always been the first priority in my life. But I felt it was the right time to do it and also do something for me as a person. That's why I also did the aesthetic part, which I wanted to do for a long time, because I didn't like my nose at all. So I did it, I solved the functional side and the aesthetic side.

I don't know how long the recovery period will be, right now I'm only thinking about recovery. What is certain is that I won't be able to play in any official tournament again this year. The 2022 season is over for me. 2022, you were an interesting year, full of everything. See you on the field, 2023!! I feel that I still have a lot to do on the tennis court and I still have some goals," wrote Simona Halep on Instagram.

Simona Halep, champion at Roland Garros 2018 and Wimbledon 2019, who will turn 31 on September 27, was surprisingly defeated in the first round at the US Open, on August 29, by Ukrainian Daria Snigur, and since then she has not participated in any official match.AGERPRES