 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Snow layer of over one and a half meter at Balea Lake tourist area

balea lac

The snow layer measures 160 centimeters at over 2,000 meters altitude at the Balea Lake tourist area of the Fagaras Mountains, where access is possible only by gondola, according to Sibiu meteorologists., told Agerpres.

In the mountain area of Sibiu county, at over 1,700 meters above sea level, there is a Yellow Code for blizzard, shows the advisory issued by the Sibiu meteorologists.

At the Balea Lake, there are no arranged ski slopes. In the county of Sibiu, the ski slopes are in the Paltinis resort of the Cindrel Mountains, where the snow layer measures 36 centimeters. Access to Paltinis can be done on the county road that connects Sibiu with the resort.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.