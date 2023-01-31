Snow layer of over one and a half meter at Balea Lake tourist area

The snow layer measures 160 centimeters at over 2,000 meters altitude at the Balea Lake tourist area of the Fagaras Mountains, where access is possible only by gondola, according to Sibiu meteorologists., told Agerpres.

In the mountain area of Sibiu county, at over 1,700 meters above sea level, there is a Yellow Code for blizzard, shows the advisory issued by the Sibiu meteorologists.

At the Balea Lake, there are no arranged ski slopes. In the county of Sibiu, the ski slopes are in the Paltinis resort of the Cindrel Mountains, where the snow layer measures 36 centimeters. Access to Paltinis can be done on the county road that connects Sibiu with the resort.