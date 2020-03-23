Snowfall, sleet, but no roadblocks on national roads

The Romanian Traffic Police Directorate informs that, on Monday morning, traffic takes place in winter conditions on many national roads in the country, but there are no major traffic roadblocks or problems.

There is snowfall on the roads in the counties of southern Romania, in Dolj, Valcea, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin, western Cluj, northeastern Bistrita-Nasaud, northern Maramures, central Brasov, Sibiu, Mures, Harghita, Covasna and others, the cited source specifies.Also, there is sleet in the Capital and on the arteries of Constanta, Olt, Mehedinti counties."In view of the inclement weather advisories, which are valid until Wednesday morning, we recommend drivers to run at low speed, adapted to the conditions of a wet, slippery or snow-covered road, to use the lighting and the light-signalling system properly, the defrosting and demisting system and to maintain a sufficiently large distance between the vehicles, to brake safely," emphasizes the Traffic Directorate.AGERPRES