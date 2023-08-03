So far, it is not confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Defence Ministry says

The Ministry of National Defence informs that, so far, no concrete elements have been identified to prove the hypothesis that parts of a drone involved in the attacks carried out on Tuesday by the Russian Federation against the infrastructure of the Ukrainian port of Izmail accidentally fell on Romanian territory.

The clarifications come as a reaction to the information sent by representatives of the authorities of Ceatalchioi commune in eastern Tulcea County.

Thus, the ministry says, in a press release, that a team of specialists from the Romanian Air Force went to the site on Thursday to investigate the reported situations.

So far, no concrete elements have been identified to prove the hypotheses circulated.

Regarding the situation generated by the attacks carried out in the last week, which targeted elements of Ukrainian port infrastructure in the localities of Izmail and Reni, "from the assessments of the structures with responsibilities of the Ministry of National Defense, no direct military threats against the national territory or territorial waters of Romania were identified."

"The drones used by the Russian Federation in these illegal and unjustified attacks have never crossed Romania's airspace," MApN stresses.

Also, the Romanian Ministry of Defence adds that it has strengthened vigilance measures, "permanently monitoring the national land, sea and air space, established by national and allied plans and cooperating with NATO structures to strengthen defense on the entire eastern flank and deter any aggression against allied territory".