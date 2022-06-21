 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Soccer: CFR Cluj, victorious during friendly match against Napredak Krusevac (3-0)

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam CFR Cluj

The soccer team CFR Cluj has defeated the Serbian formation of Napredak Krusevac with the score of 3-0 (0-0), on Tuesday, during the friendly match that took place in the training stage in Austria.

Romania's champion won through its goals scored by Marko Dugandzic (57), Jefte Betancor (72) and Lovro Cvek (78), according to the team's Facebook page.

Coach Dan Petrescu started with Bălgrădean - Braun, Graovac, Yuri, Roger - Nana Boateng, Muhar - Deac, Hammershoy-Mistrati, Birligea - Debeljuh.

In the reserves there were R. Sava - Balan, Kolinger, Brucic, Hoban, Dugandzic, Cvek, Petrila, Ad. Paun, M. Bordeianu, Yeboah, Gîdea, Itu, Sacko.

During its training match, CFR won against Slovenia's vice-champion, FC Koper, with the score of 2-0.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.