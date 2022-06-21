Soccer: CFR Cluj, victorious during friendly match against Napredak Krusevac (3-0)

The soccer team CFR Cluj has defeated the Serbian formation of Napredak Krusevac with the score of 3-0 (0-0), on Tuesday, during the friendly match that took place in the training stage in Austria.

Romania's champion won through its goals scored by Marko Dugandzic (57), Jefte Betancor (72) and Lovro Cvek (78), according to the team's Facebook page.

Coach Dan Petrescu started with Bălgrădean - Braun, Graovac, Yuri, Roger - Nana Boateng, Muhar - Deac, Hammershoy-Mistrati, Birligea - Debeljuh.

In the reserves there were R. Sava - Balan, Kolinger, Brucic, Hoban, Dugandzic, Cvek, Petrila, Ad. Paun, M. Bordeianu, Yeboah, Gîdea, Itu, Sacko.

During its training match, CFR won against Slovenia's vice-champion, FC Koper, with the score of 2-0.AGERPRES