Social Democratic ministers meet all milestones under Recovery and Resilience Plan for Q3

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) ministers have met all the milestones established for the third quarter of 2022 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Romania, the Social Democrats stated on Wednesday, while saying they were willing to help the Minister of Energy in this respect too, told Agerpres.

"At the same time, the PSD says it hopes that the other members of the Government will also meet the milestones in the PNRR related to their field of activity, until the date of transmission of the payment request to the European Commission. In the case of some ministries where the delays are longer, such as for example, the Ministry of Energy, the PSD has shown itself willing to provide support for the acceleration of the activity, so that the milestones are met, and Romania can obtain the tranche of European funds related to the third quarter," reads a PSD press release.