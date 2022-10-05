 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Social Democratic ministers meet all milestones under Recovery and Resilience Plan for Q3

PSD
PSD partid

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) ministers have met all the milestones established for the third quarter of 2022 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Romania, the Social Democrats stated on Wednesday, while saying they were willing to help the Minister of Energy in this respect too, told Agerpres.

"At the same time, the PSD says it hopes that the other members of the Government will also meet the milestones in the PNRR related to their field of activity, until the date of transmission of the payment request to the European Commission. In the case of some ministries where the delays are longer, such as for example, the Ministry of Energy, the PSD has shown itself willing to provide support for the acceleration of the activity, so that the milestones are met, and Romania can obtain the tranche of European funds related to the third quarter," reads a PSD press release.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.