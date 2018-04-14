Social Democrats to gather on Monday for the meeting of the National Executive Committee

Social Democrats are set to gather on Monday for the meeting of the National Executive Committee, to be held at the Palace of Parliament, at 11.00 EET.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on April 10 announced that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will present on this occasion a small activity report of the Government."It will be a small presentation made by the Prime Minister, an analysis, a small activity report," said Dragnea, at the Parliament Palace.He also added that there will be no reshuffle in the next interval.Asked whether he was pleased with the activity of all ministers, the PSD leader said: "I am pleased with the Prime Minister's activity." He also specified that the governing programme is being implemented.In another train of thoughts, he denied having any dispute with Defence Minister Mihai Fifor , following a statement he made, saying that he is in fact pleased with this Minister's activity."I didn't have any dispute with Mihai Fifor. I can make any kind of statements, since I am still a free person and I can do such statements. If someone feels hurt by some of my statements, then, very well, he can interpret them, he can get upset and he can worry. But I don't have any conflicts with anybody," mentioned Dragnea.