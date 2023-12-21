Social homes built by almost 300 Romanian and foreign volunteers in Jucu de Sus, Cluj county

More than 200 volunteers from Romania and another 80 from the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom have built social homes in Jucu de Sus, northwest-central Cluj county, as part of a project of the PRIMA DATA ACASA (First time at home) Association.

The volunteers "got involved on the non-profit construction site of the PRIMA DATA ACASA Association in 2023. Aged between 16 and 87, they helped to build social homes for families from vulnerable categories who have never had a decent home. The association has also launched a new donation portal through for those who want to help build new social houses, a need that is becoming more and more pressing in Cluj, the most expensive real estate market in the country," reads a press release of the Association, Agerpres reports.

As many as 95 volunteers from Romania chose to get involved in the 6 days of volunteering dedicated to "open teams" on the association's construction site, organized, from July to November, through the project "C.O.R.E. - Online Consolidation of Resources through Engagement", with the financial support of Active Citizens Fund Romania, a programme under the EEA and Norway Grants 2014-2021 funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

"Those who want to help without getting to the construction site in Jucu de Sus can contribute online by accessing the new donation portal asociatiaacasa.ro, developed under the same CORE project. The social housing construction programme will also be supported from next year by the new community workshop built under the CORE project in Jucu de Sus, Cluj county. In the workshop it will be possible to carry out certain operations, such as the pre-assembly of the walls of the future houses, throughout the year and not only in the spring-autumn season, which will make it possible to serve more families with the same resources and to find more volunteers over the year," says the press release of the PRIMA DATA ACASA Association.