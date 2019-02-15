Social Security Budget Bill for 2019 clears Parliament

The 2019 Social Security Budget Bill was adopted by Parliament with 272 votes in favor and 125 against.

The state social security budget for the public pension system has revenues of 71.662 billion lei and expenditures of 68.761 billion lei, with a surplus of more than 2.9 billion lei, according to the new draft budget published by the Ministry of Public Finance.

The insurance system for accidents at work and occupational diseases is set at revenues of 181.435 million lei and expenditures of 130.919 million lei, with a surplus of 50,516 million.

The unemployment insurance budget for the unemployment insurance system is set at revenues of 1.35 billion lei and expenditures of 1.583 billion lei, with a surplus of 320.335 million lei.

The average gross salary used when devising the state social security budget for 2019 is 5,163 lei.

AGERPRES .