Speaker Ciolacu to participate in State Funeral in honour of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, is to participate, on September 27, in Tokyo, in the State Funeral organized in honour of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved a memorandum in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the document, after the funeral, the participants are invited to the Guest House of the Prime Minister of Japan, for an event called Greeting Occasion, during which the Prime Minister of the Japanese Government, Kishida Fumio, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hayashi Yoshimasa, and the widow of the former prime minister, Akie Abe will present their farewell, with the Romanian Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies to also participate in this action, told Agerpres.

Marcel Ciolacu will be accompanied by Gabriela Romascanu, parliamentary adviser at the Chancellery of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

On the occasion of his trip to Japan, Ciolacu will have bilateral meetings with Hosoda Hiroyuki, Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives, and with Henrik Dam Kristensen, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark. He will also have talks with the Japanese prime minister, along with other dignitaries.

The trip will take place between September 24 and 29.